Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Shares Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.24 and last traded at $19.24. 4,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 33,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.16.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand and associated activities. The Company offers products, such as Free From, World Foods, Food To Go and Nutmeg clothing. It has food manufacturing capabilities in meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.