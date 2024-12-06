Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,558,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,507,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 839.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 525.9% in the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.57.
Insider Transactions at Bank of America
In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 2,305,415 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $90,533,647.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 812,041,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,888,881,917.97. The trade was a 0.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,945,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,620,438. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $47.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $360.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.20. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $48.08.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.25 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.
Bank of America Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 37.82%.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
