Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Makes New $127.49 Million Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 121,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,489,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.9% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 625.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 59,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,382,000 after buying an additional 51,162 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 17,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% during the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of REGN stock opened at $767.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $882.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,013.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $735.95 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The company has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $895.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,015.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,107.29.

Get Our Latest Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.