Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Makes New $50.10 Million Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 158,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,102,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUM. State Street Corp raised its position in Humana by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,357,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,701,582,000 after purchasing an additional 53,272 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 23.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,388,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,073,387,000 after buying an additional 643,291 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 8.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,506,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,830,000 after buying an additional 187,903 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,311,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $863,640,000 after purchasing an additional 321,233 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Humana by 118.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,564,000 after purchasing an additional 774,085 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Humana from $400.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.86.

Humana Stock Down 1.7 %

Humana stock opened at $283.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.31 and a 1-year high of $498.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.75. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.66 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

