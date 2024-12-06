Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,032,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,674 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $172,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 119,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.6% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 8,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.56.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,948.46. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $75,437.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,779.40. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,624 shares of company stock valued at $27,803,730 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $174.31 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.06 and a twelve month high of $193.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.84 and a 200 day moving average of $171.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.39 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

