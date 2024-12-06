Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.22 and last traded at $56.22, with a volume of 1136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.01.

Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF accounts for about 2.3% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.67% of Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF worth $8,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

