Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:NRES) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:NRES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.231 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 2.1 %
NRES stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040. The company has a market cap of $10.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.71. Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $28.58.
Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile
