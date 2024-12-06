Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:NRES) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:NRES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.231 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NRES stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040. The company has a market cap of $10.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.71. Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $28.58.

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NRES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, investing in equity and equity-related securities of companies within the global natural resources sector. The fund aims for capital growth and income generation NRES was launched on Feb 27, 2024 and is issued by Xtrackers.

