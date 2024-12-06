Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.89.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.61. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.38 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $389,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,822.57. This trade represents a 30.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 143.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 74,452 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Caligan Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 105.3% in the third quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 1,195,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,718,000 after purchasing an additional 613,175 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 67,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.