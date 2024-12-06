Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.06 and last traded at $7.36. Approximately 20,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 81,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

Yamaha Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00.

About Yamaha

(Get Free Report)

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures and sells pianos; guitars; keyboards; strings; basses and amps; brass and woodwinds; marching instruments; drums; percussion instruments; music production tools; audio and visual products; and professional audio equipment under the Bösendorfer, Steinberg, Line 6, Ampeg, and Nexo brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.