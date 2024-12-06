Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stake Raised by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,171,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,179 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Yext were worth $8,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YEXT. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Yext by 10.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 27.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Yext by 10.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 11.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Yext alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on YEXT shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Yext in a report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Yext from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Insider Transactions at Yext

In other news, Director Seth H. Waugh acquired 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $216,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 153,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,777.50. This trade represents a 27.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Yext Stock Performance

Shares of Yext stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $8.60.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.15 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yext Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.