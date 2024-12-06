Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of Hexcel Q1 Earnings

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hexcel in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Hexcel’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of HXL stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $77.09.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.07 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,835,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,008,000 after purchasing an additional 136,290 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 277.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,765 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 36.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,600,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,966,000 after acquiring an additional 425,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,406,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,829,000 after acquiring an additional 103,679 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,810,000 after acquiring an additional 129,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.