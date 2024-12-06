Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,779,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,488,000 after purchasing an additional 95,856 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 13,726.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,865,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,687,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,695,000 after acquiring an additional 178,303 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,896,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,221,000 after acquiring an additional 194,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,044,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,774,000 after purchasing an additional 166,517 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ZTS opened at $174.77 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.93. The firm has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

