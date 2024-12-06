Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 880.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,397 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 82.1% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 28,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $763,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,257,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,713,000 after buying an additional 167,618 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 655,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,696,000 after acquiring an additional 151,728 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $62,038,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.19.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 178,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total transaction of $13,733,895.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $55,086.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $131,121.62. This represents a 29.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,907 shares of company stock worth $25,961,607 over the last ninety days. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $83.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.83. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $92.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of -0.03.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

