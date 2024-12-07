107,808 Shares in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 107,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 87.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,346,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,707 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,365,000 after purchasing an additional 286,052 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,175,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,149,000 after purchasing an additional 134,407 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,617,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $6,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TAK stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $15.08. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

