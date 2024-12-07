12,000 Shares in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO) Purchased by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of QXO by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in QXO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of QXO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of QXO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of QXO during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QXO stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. QXO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $290.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.70.

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $105,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,908,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,975,950.05. The trade was a 12.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

