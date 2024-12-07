14,009 Shares in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,303,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth about $758,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 16.1% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,140,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,793,000 after acquiring an additional 158,500 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE PBT opened at $12.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.