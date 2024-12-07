179,023 Shares in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 179,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 185.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 196,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 127,602 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iRobot by 234.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 51,575 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1,167.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 83.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 19,542 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the second quarter valued at about $529,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot Stock Performance

IRBT opened at $8.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $273.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56. iRobot Co. has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.41 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 100.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post -5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on IRBT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

iRobot Company Profile

(Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

