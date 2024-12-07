2,100 Shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $113.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $95.97 and a one year high of $118.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.91%.

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

