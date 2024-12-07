2,328 Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Bought by Main Management ETF Advisors LLC

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1,400.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 75 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.00.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total value of $121,937.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,623.94. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CSL opened at $440.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $290.32 and a 52 week high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

