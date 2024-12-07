25,500 Shares in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Purchased by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in APi Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of APi Group by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in APi Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in APi Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at APi Group

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 11,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $427,784.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,958,802.30. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 53,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $1,986,113.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,478,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,002,581.73. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on APG. Barclays increased their price objective on APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on APi Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

APi Group Trading Down 0.3 %

APG opened at $38.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.60. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $40.89.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 33.89%. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

