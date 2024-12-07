328,521 Shares in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 328,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of loanDepot as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 57,546 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in loanDepot by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 233,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in loanDepot by 390.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 158,221 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP raised its stake in loanDepot by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 183,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 94,883 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in loanDepot by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 167,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 122,957 shares during the period. 39.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LDI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on loanDepot from $2.30 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on loanDepot from $1.70 to $2.70 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

loanDepot Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LDI opened at $2.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24. loanDepot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $734.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 480,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $1,113,804.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463,356 shares in the company, valued at $5,714,985.92. This represents a 16.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 36,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $97,917.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,035,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,943.22. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,496,943 shares of company stock worth $3,402,956 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

