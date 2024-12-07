4,740 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Acquired by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,878,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,859 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,275,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,562 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,868,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,395,000 after buying an additional 656,213 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,028,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,742,000 after buying an additional 281,791 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,459,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,316,000 after buying an additional 561,317 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $74.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.56.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

