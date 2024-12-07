5,059 Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Purchased by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 88.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 164.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 13,459 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,849,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,078,000 after buying an additional 58,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 758.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 53,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 47,032 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.75 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

