5,819 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Acquired by Zega Financial LLC

Zega Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 9,098 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 34,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $124.52 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $98.39 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.98. The firm has a market cap of $90.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

