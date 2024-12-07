62,870 Shares in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Bought by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $32,797,000. FMR LLC increased its position in DXP Enterprises by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 776,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,458,000 after purchasing an additional 139,027 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 61,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 63.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 90,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 35,011 shares in the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXPE opened at $76.98 on Friday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $77.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.44.

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $472.94 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $106,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 617,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,850,098.07. This represents a 0.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher T. Gregory sold 1,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,606 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,198.60. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens raised their target price on DXP Enterprises from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

