6,500 Shares in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Bought by Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 800.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 713.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $35.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PCRX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.