71,624 Shares in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Purchased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 71,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DX. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Dynex Capital by 305.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

Shares of DX opened at $12.64 on Friday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $13.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Dynex Capital Increases Dividend

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $83.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 28.83% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.25%. This is a boost from Dynex Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

