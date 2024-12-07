8,008 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Purchased by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $701,238.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,738.33. The trade was a 13.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective (up previously from $379.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.82.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ZBRA opened at $409.32 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $232.29 and a 12 month high of $413.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $384.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.57. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

