8,500 Shares in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR) Bought by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,638,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,284,000 after buying an additional 434,805 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 102.5% in the third quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 738,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,541,000 after acquiring an additional 373,680 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $14,709,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,705,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 371.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 90,155 shares during the last quarter.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

YEAR opened at $50.53 on Friday. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.18 and a one year high of $50.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.57.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

