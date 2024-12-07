Adeia’s (ADEA) Buy Rating Reiterated at BWS Financial

BWS Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Adeia’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Adeia alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Adeia

Adeia Price Performance

Adeia Announces Dividend

NASDAQ ADEA opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. Adeia has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average is $11.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Institutional Trading of Adeia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Adeia by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 100,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adeia by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Adeia by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Adeia by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 321,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Adeia by 3.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

About Adeia

(Get Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.