Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Quarry LP

Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 445.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Adobe by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 28.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 201.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 117,383 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,779,000 after purchasing an additional 78,384 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Adobe by 33.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 13.8% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 78,682 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,738.72. This represents a 23.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. This represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $552.96 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $243.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $503.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $521.19.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.