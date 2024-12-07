Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Rating Lowered to “Sector Perform” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares lowered shares of Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$28.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$26.98.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARE

Aecon Group Price Performance

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

TSE:ARE opened at C$28.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.89. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$11.50 and a 52 week high of C$29.70. The stock has a market cap of C$1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -103.85, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -281.48%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.