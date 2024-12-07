AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.60 and traded as low as $18.39. AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund shares last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 375,379 shares.

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $264.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTAL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 158,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 12,788 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 48.5% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 85,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 27,885 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 16.2% in the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 41,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $477,000.

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Company Profile

The AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that takes long positions in low beta US stocks, offset by short positions in high beta US stocks. BTAL was launched on Sep 13, 2011 and is managed by AGF.

