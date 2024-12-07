Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells $68,005.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $68,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 185,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,218,158.14. This represents a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $136.92 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.75 and a 200-day moving average of $135.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ABNB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6,666.7% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth $30,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.