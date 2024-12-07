AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Raises Dividend to GBX 8.25 Per Share

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $4.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON AJB opened at GBX 460.50 ($5.87) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 460.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 430.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. The company has a market cap of £1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2,302.50, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99. AJ Bell has a 1 year low of GBX 258.60 ($3.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 529 ($6.74).

AJB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.20) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Friday.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

