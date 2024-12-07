Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,654 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 44,390 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 20,633 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $90,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,900 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 143,269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $14,463,000 after acquiring an additional 60,241 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $221,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,781.10. The trade was a 11.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $389,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,401.90. This represents a 11.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,625 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $98.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $129.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.65.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.61.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

