Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.45% of Alamo Group worth $31,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in Alamo Group by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 34,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 174.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Alamo Group by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Alamo Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Price Performance

ALG opened at $196.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.58. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.74 and a fifty-two week high of $231.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 10.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Alamo Group from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alamo Group from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 276 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.88, for a total value of $54,062.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,031.32. This trade represents a 3.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

