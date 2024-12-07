Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) SVP Sells $280,000.00 in Stock

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) SVP Timothy J. Whelan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 157,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,422,488. The trade was a 5.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Down 2.9 %

Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.36. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $29.44.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $613.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.17 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

ARLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Singular Research lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 135.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Articles

