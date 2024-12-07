Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,615 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ambev were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev during the first quarter worth $156,000. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ambev by 2.9% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 298,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ambev by 732.4% during the second quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 497,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 437,922 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ambev by 148.3% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 44,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 26,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Ambev by 311.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 768,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 581,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.70.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

