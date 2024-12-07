Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 122,568 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEE. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Ameren during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised shares of Ameren to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Ameren Stock Performance

AEE opened at $91.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.61 and its 200-day moving average is $81.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $95.69.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.06%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $598,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,906,507.65. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

