American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Purchased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 1,035.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,028 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 10,969 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 56,881,356 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $644,466,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,240,659 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $48,047,000 after buying an additional 1,823,928 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,490,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 10,997.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,167,056 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,540 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 743.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,246,742 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,865 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAL. Barclays upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.82.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 0.1 %

AAL stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.41. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.