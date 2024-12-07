American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on APEI. Barrington Research raised their target price on American Public Education from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on American Public Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on American Public Education from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $21.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.48 million, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.31. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $21.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in American Public Education by 17.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 27.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 58,984 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

