American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) CEO Michael Scott Culbreth Sells 3,500 Shares

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $315,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,589,523.20. The trade was a 3.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Scott Culbreth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Woodmark alerts:

On Friday, November 1st, Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of American Woodmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $318,325.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of American Woodmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $324,415.00.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $89.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.93. American Woodmark Co. has a 52-week low of $76.57 and a 52-week high of $106.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.26 and its 200 day moving average is $90.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.29). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in American Woodmark by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on American Woodmark from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on American Woodmark from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMWD

American Woodmark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.