Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” Rating by Barclays

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Andritz Price Performance

ADRZY stock opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. Andritz has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.38.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Andritz had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Andritz will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

