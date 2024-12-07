ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Receives $77.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.33.

ANIP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANI Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at ANI Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 33,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $1,941,563.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,478,220.22. This trade represents a 8.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 33,981 shares of company stock worth $1,970,066 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,971 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $56.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.44. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $70.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.58 and a beta of 0.73.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.37 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.