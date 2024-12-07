Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Antero Resources stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average of $29.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 222.07 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $1,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,664,628 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,342,000 after purchasing an additional 122,815 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 269.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,967,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $129,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,395 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 167,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 77,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,307,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

