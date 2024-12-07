Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by iSAM Funds UK Ltd

iSAM Funds UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 330.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. AON comprises approximately 0.8% of iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of AON by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,552,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,685,183,000 after acquiring an additional 309,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AON by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,844,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,977,000 after acquiring an additional 32,417 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,405,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,449,000 after acquiring an additional 52,099 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of AON by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,010,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,623,000 after acquiring an additional 883,761 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of AON by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,409,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,390,000 after acquiring an additional 49,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.06.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $377.94 on Friday. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $395.33. The company has a market cap of $81.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.55.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $494,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,291.36. This represents a 13.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total value of $256,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,121.44. This trade represents a 26.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.