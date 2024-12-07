Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1,410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APTV. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $147.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday. Finally, Fox Advisors cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.29.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE APTV opened at $56.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.78. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Aptiv had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

