ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

ArrowMark Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BANX opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76. ArrowMark Financial has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $21.67.

About ArrowMark Financial

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

