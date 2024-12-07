Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Stock Price Up 11.8% – What’s Next?

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93. 4,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 4,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93.

ARYZTA AG provides products and services for in-store bakery solutions in Europe and internationally. It offers pastries, cookies, buns, bread, rolls, artisan loaves, sweet baked goods, morning goods, and savory and other products. The company is also involved in asset management services; and distribution of food products.

